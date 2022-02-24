Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. 23,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,140,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.