Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Trading Down 10.2%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 3,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 124,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCU shares. Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,783.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,666 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

