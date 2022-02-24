Comparing NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proterra and NIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A NIO $2.49 billion 13.06 -$812.13 million ($0.99) -20.67

Proterra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A NIO -29.97% -37.62% -15.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Proterra and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 NIO 0 1 10 0 2.91

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.32%. NIO has a consensus target price of $54.07, indicating a potential upside of 164.27%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Proterra.

Volatility & Risk

Proterra has a beta of -3.73, meaning that its share price is 473% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NIO beats Proterra on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

