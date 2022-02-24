Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 118,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,459,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Compass’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

