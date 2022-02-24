Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

