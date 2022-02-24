Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 5,907 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter.

IBMQ opened at $26.24 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

