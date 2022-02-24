Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 995 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $561,142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 766,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $80,687,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.92. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

