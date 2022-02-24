Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $268.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.98.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.