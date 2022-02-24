Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 19,936 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

