Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 63,686 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,686 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $4,973,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 260,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at $975,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

