Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 99,742 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,742 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Movado Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

MOV opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

