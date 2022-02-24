Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 295 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $254.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

