Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $148.97 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $148.50 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.