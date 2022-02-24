Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

