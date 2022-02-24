Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 1,253 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

