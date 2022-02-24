Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 5,357 CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $375.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

CTT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.