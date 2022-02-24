Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellium by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 72,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellium by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Constellium by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.