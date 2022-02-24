Contrasting Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.33 -$34.78 million $1.65 4.45 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 SoFi Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.64, suggesting a potential upside of 99.96%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of -2.7, meaning that its stock price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 24.75% 12.86% 2.39% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medallion Financial beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

