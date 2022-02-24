Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 526,247 shares.The stock last traded at $21.04 and had previously closed at $20.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

