Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 526,247 shares.The stock last traded at $21.04 and had previously closed at $20.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLRS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

