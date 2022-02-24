Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMT opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

