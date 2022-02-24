Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.