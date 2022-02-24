Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 226 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PVH by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PVH by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in PVH by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

