Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,349 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 82,989 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPL. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

