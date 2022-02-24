Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 138,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

HNP opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

