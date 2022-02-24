Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $238,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

CHRW opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.