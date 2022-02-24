Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $138.50 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

