Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.