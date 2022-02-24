Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.
ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
