Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,775,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $397.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

