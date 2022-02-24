Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,220,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $20,011,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $402.09 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.17 and a 200 day moving average of $495.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

