Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,537 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 80.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $924,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.