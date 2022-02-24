Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $14.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.59. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.46.

TSE:BMO opened at C$144.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.78. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$103.76 and a 1-year high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

