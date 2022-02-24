Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,381,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

