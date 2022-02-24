CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

