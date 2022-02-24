CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,005.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 739.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,691 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 902.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 986.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

