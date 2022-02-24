CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.94, but opened at $48.01. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. CoStar Group shares last traded at $58.86, with a volume of 106,094 shares trading hands.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

