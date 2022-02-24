Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,794 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,456.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 649,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUZ traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.83. 1,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,569. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

