Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,076. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,051,000 after buying an additional 752,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,023,000 after buying an additional 44,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

