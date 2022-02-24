Cowen Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $67.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

