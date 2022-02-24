Craig C. Hopkinson Sells 11,983 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,549 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

