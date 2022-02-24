Craig Donato Sells 5,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00.

Shares of RBLX traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,078,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,352,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.