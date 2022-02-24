Craig Hallum Lowers Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $40.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Stratasys alerts:

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Stratasys by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,629 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Stratasys by 3,588.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 615,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $10,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.