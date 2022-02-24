Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $793.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $803.00 million and the lowest is $784.00 million. Crane posted sales of $833.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crane by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,260. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

