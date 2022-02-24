Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $793.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $803.00 million and the lowest is $784.00 million. Crane posted sales of $833.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crane by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,260. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.
Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
