Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,728 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $901.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

