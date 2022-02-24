Credit Suisse AG Has $812,000 Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Sapiens International worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sapiens International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

