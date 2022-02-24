Credit Suisse AG Has $825,000 Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $837,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

