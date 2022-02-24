Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

