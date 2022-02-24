Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,477 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,477 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 388.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

