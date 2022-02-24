Credit Suisse Group Lowers Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Price Target to €110.00

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from €125.00 ($142.05) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ERFSF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32) in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 466. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

