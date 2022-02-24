Credit Suisse Group Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $15.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $656.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. RealReal’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $90,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,755. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RealReal by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,725,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in RealReal by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

